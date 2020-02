Belk is offering this Clinique Stay In & Chill Out Skincare Set for only $9.75 with free sipping!



Plus, receive a 7-Pc Gift Set for free with any $29 Clinique purchase!



Details:

$40.50 value!



Includes:

Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, 0.5 oz. / 15ml

Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator, 1.3 oz. / 40ml

Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, 1.0 fl. oz. / 30ml

Sleep Mask

Spa essentials that turn downtime into me time

