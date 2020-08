Belk is offering this Clinique Step into the Spotlight Set ($42.50 Value) for $9.75 (Reg. $19.50) with free shipping or free store pickup.



Details:

4-piece set

All-star essentials for a picture-perfect look

A $42.50 Value

Includes:

High Impact Mascara in Black, 0.14 oz/ 3.5 ml

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Love Pop, 0.08 oz/ 2.3 g

Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen in Black, 0.01 oz/ 0.34 g

Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, 0.17 fl. oz/ 5 ml