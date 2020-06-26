Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Staples

Staples

35-Count Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$2.99
Jun 26, 2020
Expires : 06/25/20
5  Likes 0  Comments
17
Cashback Up to 1.5%

About this Deal

Back again! Staples is offering 35-Count Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for only $2.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and remove common allergens
  • The canister allows you to keep the cleaning wipes easily accessible
  • Features a Crisp Lemon Scent (do not flush wipes)
  • Received 4+ stars from over 590 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Staples sanitizer Clorox Disinfecting Wipes clorox wipes
