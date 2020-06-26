Back again! Staples is offering 35-Count Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for only $2.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and remove common allergens



The canister allows you to keep the cleaning wipes easily accessible



Features a Crisp Lemon Scent (do not flush wipes)



Received 4+ stars from over 590 reviews!