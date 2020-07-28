Amazon is offering 6-Count Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush (Soft) for only $2.58 after clipping a $1.36 off coupon and checking out through Subscribe and Save. Shipping is Free orders $25+



Details:

#1 Best Seller in Manual Toothbrushes

Soft toothbrush features circular power bristles to help effectively clean teeth

Easy-to-grip handle to provide comfort and control while brushing

Cleaning tip bristles to effectively reach and clean back teeth and between teeth

Helps remove tooth stains

Colors will vary

Received 4+ stars from over 8,025+ reviews!