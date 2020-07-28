Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Count Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush (Soft)
$2.58 $5.99
29 days ago
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 6-Count Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush (Soft) for only $2.58 after clipping a $1.36 off coupon and checking out through Subscribe and Save. Shipping is Free orders $25+

Details:
#1 Best Seller in Manual Toothbrushes
Soft toothbrush features circular power bristles to help effectively clean teeth
Easy-to-grip handle to provide comfort and control while brushing
Cleaning tip bristles to effectively reach and clean back teeth and between teeth
Helps remove tooth stains
Colors will vary
Received 4+ stars from over 8,025+ reviews!

💬 10  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
babgalydeals
babgalydeals (L1)
29 days ago
Good deal on soft brush option. 👍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
29 days ago
price drop now $2.58 🔥
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Jul 28, 2020
Price $4.15 for 6-count now!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Price drop now $3.58 S&S
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Apr 28, 2019
price change!
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
May 04, 2017
The next best thing to free toothbrushes that you get from your dentist! Haha. Definitely going to stock up
jackson762
jackson762 (L3)
Mar 13, 2017
Nice! It is cheap enough for me. I bought some for my friends who will come my home next week.
brian903
brian903 (L1)
Mar 13, 2017
Buy some in store for my guests.
MsBelle
MsBelle (L3)
Mar 13, 2017
Good basic toothbrush. I prefer soft so glad these are!
AprilVC90
AprilVC90 (L5)
Mar 13, 2017
Nice toothbrushes and great when guests need a toothbrush!
