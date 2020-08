Daily Steals is offering this 18-Piece Conair Haircut Kit for only $36.99 with code DSCNAR used at checkout with free shipping!



What You Get:

Clipper



Eight [8] Comb Attachments-1/8", 1/4", 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4"



Left & Right Ear



Barber Comb



Two Styling Clips



Scissors



Barber Cape



Blade Guard



Cleaning Oil



Cleaning Brush



Deluxe Hard Storage Case

Compare to $46.95 at Walmart.