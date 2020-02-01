Amazon is offering this CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick (Honeyed Bloom) for only $1.49 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Note: Available in more shades at a higher price.



Details:

Deliciously rich color infused with shea butter that saturates lips with moisture



Get soft, smooth, conditioned lips with luscious moisturizing formula



Infused with shea butter for a creamy feel



Received 4+ stars from over 620 reviews!