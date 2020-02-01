This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick (Honeyed Bloom)
FREE SHIPPING
$1.49
$7.99
Jan 02, 2020
Expires : 01/11/20
32 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick (Honeyed Bloom) for only $1.49 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.
Note: Available in more shades at a higher price.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon makeup beauty Cosmetics lipstick health & beauty Covergirl makeup & skincare
What's the matter?