3-Pack Crest 3D White Toothpaste

$5.49 $12.59
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/17/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 3-Pack Crest 3D White Toothpaste for only $5.49 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon, use code 2CREST4U at checkout, and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping.

Note: cancel your subscription anytime.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Removes up to 80 percentage of surface stains
  • Protects teeth against future stains
  • Strengthens teeth and safe on tooth enamel
  • Received 4+ stars from over 5,335 reviews

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 08, 2019
