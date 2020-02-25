Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pk Crest 4.1oz Gum and Sensitivity Toothpaste

$9.95 $19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/14/20
About this Deal

Amazon is having 3-Pk Crest 4.1oz Gum and Sensitivity Toothpaste, All-Day Protection for $9.95 (Reg. $19.99) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!

Details:
  • Starts working on sensitivity immediately for relief within days starts working immediately by blocking tubules
  • Creates a shield of protection against food and drinks
  • Clinically proven healthier gums

Comments (3)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 25, 2020
price change
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 25, 2020
price change
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 25, 2020
Price drop
Reply
