CVS, Walgreens & Others Expand COVID Test Sites

Leaders of CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and Kroger recently announced their plans to ramp up coronavirus testing nationwide, though their timing and ability to do so depends on having adequate supplies and lab capacity.

CVS said that they plan to have about 1,000 testing locations nationwide by the end of May, as well as process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Walgreensexpects to open five additional drive-thru testing locations in four states this week, and will eventually open sites in 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Walmart plans to have 45 new sites by the end of next week, and will open 100 additional sites by the end of this month.

Kroger is expanding their drive-thru testing sites to 50 locations in over 12 states by the end of this month.

Currently, Walmart offers 20 testing sites, Walgreens offers 18 locations across 11 states, and CVS has five different sites across five states. In addition, both Kroger and Rite Aid offer drive-thru locations (Kroger with 30 sites, and Rite Aid with 25).

Most of the retailers above are operating their sites as drive-thrus in their parking lots. To get tested, people who meet the CDC criteria can make an appointment via the store.

