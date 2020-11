Amazon is offering this 3-Ct Dial Antibacterial Deodorant Bar Soap (4-Oz) for only $1.33 after you 'clip' the 28¢ off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping.



Note: cancel your subscription at any time.



Features:

#1 Best Seller in Bath Soaps



Deodorant protection and long-lasting clean



Kills odor-causing bacteria long after you wash



Clean rinsing and hydrating formula for the perfect balance of clean and moisturized



Creamy, moisture-rich lather that washes away bacteria without drying skin



Received 4+ stars from over 18,460 reviews!