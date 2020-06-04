Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Ct Dial Antibacterial Deodorant Soap
$1.74 $6.99
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 04/10/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 3-Ct Dial Antibacterial Deodorant Soap for just $1.74 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Note: order now and this product will ship when it becomes available on 4/23.

Product Details:
  • Decreases bacteria on the skin
  • Rich creamy lather
  • Won't dry your skin
  • Received 4+ stars out of 2280+ reviews

Compare to $3.29 at CVS.

