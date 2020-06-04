Amazon is offering this 3-Ct Dial Antibacterial Deodorant Soap for just $1.74 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Note: order now and this product will ship when it becomes available on 4/23.



Product Details:

Decreases bacteria on the skin



Rich creamy lather



Won't dry your skin



Received 4+ stars out of 2280+ reviews

Compare to $3.29 at CVS.