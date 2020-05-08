Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dial Antibacterial Hand Soap (7.5-Oz)

$1.49 $3.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Dial Antibacterial Hand Soap (7.5-Oz) for only $1.49 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Note: temporarily out of stock, however you can still order it now.

Details:
  • Moisturizing as it cleans
  • Kills 99.99% of Bacteria
  • Cleansing and conditioning blend
  • Received 4+ stars from over 140 reviews

Comments (1)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
May 08, 2020
Nice deal👌
