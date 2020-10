Walmart is offering this 18-Pc Disney Princess Nail Polish Gift Set for only $4.98 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Features Ariel, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, Mulan, Sleeping Beauty & more



Nail polish peels off for easy, child-friendly removal



Nail polish is non-toxic, water-based, and bubble gum scented



Can be used for glamorous manicures and pedicures



For ages 3 and up