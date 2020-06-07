Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask + Ships Free

$12.30 $67.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 50-Pc Disposable Face Mask for only $12.30 with free shipping.

Details:
  • #1 Amazon Best Seller
  • Disposable Face Masks
  • 3-Ply Breathable & Comfortable Filter

Comments (16)

RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Jun 07, 2020
updated price: $10.94 now with free shipping You Save: $9.05 (45%)
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 29, 2020
Questionable performance & under investigation. Un-published for now.
Reply
amarbedi
amarbedi (L1)
May 28, 2020
$12.30
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 28, 2020
no, the lowest price at this moment is $10.22 (See more buying choices)
Reply
justdeals
justdeals (L2)
May 27, 2020
Pay attention to the delivery date!
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 28, 2020
Arrives: July 17 - Aug 7
Fastest delivery: July 1 - 7
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 26, 2020
Link updated
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 26, 2020
We need to fix this deal link
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 26, 2020
what was wrong with it? It's been working fine for me the whole time
Reply
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L3)
May 26, 2020
It was taking me to unable to add this product, please try it again page
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 26, 2020
Hmm, strange. Been working for me the whole time.
Reply
udayawow
udayawow (L1)
May 21, 2020
Good Deal
Reply
erick99
erick99 (L3)
May 16, 2020
July delivery but a good per-unit price.
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 13, 2020
Good Deal, but not worth waiting for the long shipping delay since this is a most wanted item. I guess this one is shipped from china.
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 26, 2020
😂😂😂
Reply
shafiq1
shafiq1 (L1)
May 10, 2020
Good deal. i found this on Amazon and was trying to post it.
Reply
