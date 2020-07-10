Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowest Price! 20-Ct. Dove White Beauty Bar
$14.99 $23.99
Jul 26, 2020
Amazon is offering Dove White Beauty Bar, 4 Ounce, 20 bars for $14.99(Reg. $23.99). Clip extra $5 off coupon and get more 5% off via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!
Product Details:
Received 4.8 stars from 6,700+ reviews!#1 Dermatologist RecommendedWith ¼ Moisturizing Cream And Mild Cleansers, Dove Helps Your Skin Maintain Its Natural MoistureLeaves Skin Softer, Smoother And More Radiant-Looking Vs. Ordinary Bath SoapIt's Not Soap, It's A Beauty Bar

bathroom amazon Beauty products beauty Personal Care Soaps skin care products beauty bar
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 10, 2020
Now $14.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
Updated
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Aug 04, 2019
Back for only $14.02
Dealscodespicker
Dealscodespicker (L1)
Jul 29, 2019
Great deal
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Aug 05, 2018
price drop w/ coupon
