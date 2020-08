Amazon is offering this Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant for only $6.38 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection



Contains 1/4 moisturizers for great underarm care



Sweet pomegranate and lively lemon verbena scent



0% alcohol (ethanol) formula helps underarms recover from shaving irritation



Received 4+ stars from over 870 reviews!