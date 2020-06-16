Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dr. Talbot's Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer (F/S)
+ FREE SHIPPING
$59.99 $79.99
Aug 13, 2020
2  Likes 2  Comments
14
About this Deal

Office Depot is offering this Dr. Talbot's Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer for only $49.99 with free shipping!

Details:
Safe, non-contact measurement from a distance
Large LED screen
Fast and easy — measures temperature in just 1 second with a single button
Accurate to within ±0.4°F (±0.2°C)
Fever warning indication

Free Shipping Medical Supplies & Equipment Office Depot diagnostic tool digital thermometer Health & Personal Care Infrared Thermometers Non-Contact Digital Thermometer
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 16, 2020
Updated, Now $49.99
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
Price drop, now $60.00
Likes Reply
