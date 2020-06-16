Office Depot Office Max
Dr. Talbot's Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer (F/S)
+ FREE SHIPPING
$59.99
$79.99
Aug 13, 2020
2 Likes 2 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Office Depot is offering this Dr. Talbot's Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer for only $49.99 with free shipping!
Details:
Safe, non-contact measurement from a distance
Large LED screen
Fast and easy — measures temperature in just 1 second with a single button
Accurate to within ±0.4°F (±0.2°C)
Fever warning indication
🏷 Deal tagsFree Shipping Medical Supplies & Equipment Office Depot diagnostic tool digital thermometer Health & Personal Care Infrared Thermometers Non-Contact Digital Thermometer
What's the matter?