Tanga is offering this Reusable Face Mask in 4 Colors for only $13.99 with free shipping!



Note:This ships from an international warehouse, please allow extra time for the product to reach you.



Details:

Fully Breathable Mesh: Unique ventilation design, excellent permeability



Blocks Bacteria Dirt and Pollution



Mask can be used for anti-dust, anti-vehicle exhaust, anti-pollen allergy, anti PM2.5, and haze day protection



Made of elastic material, the size can be adjusted



Lightweight and comfortable