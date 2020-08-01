iTech Deals is offering this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for only $258.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Prevents Extreme Heat Damage

Ultra-fast Drying

Magnetic Attachments

Cool To Touch

Lightweight And Balanced

Acoustically Tuned

3 Precise Speed Settings

The Dyson Digital Motor V9

Includes:

Dyson Supersonic

Styling concentrator

Smoothing nozzle

Diffuser

Non-slip mat

Storage hanger

Comapre to $399.99 at Ulta, Amazon or Dyson.