iTechDeals.com

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$258.99 $379.99
Jan 08, 2020
iTech Deals is offering this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for only $258.99 with free shipping!

Details:
Prevents Extreme Heat Damage
Ultra-fast Drying
Magnetic Attachments
Cool To Touch
Lightweight And Balanced
Acoustically Tuned
3 Precise Speed Settings
The Dyson Digital Motor V9
Includes:
Dyson Supersonic
Styling concentrator
Smoothing nozzle
Diffuser
Non-slip mat
Storage hanger
Comapre to $399.99 at Ulta, Amazon or Dyson.

arrow