Back again for shipping! Walmart is offering this 2-Pk. Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, 32 Oz for only $3.92 with free shipping on orders $35+.



Details:

Antibacterial cleansing agent helps prevent the risk of infection



Use for preparation of skin prior to injection



Cleaning topical cuts, scrapes, and bruises



Removes permanent marker from white boards



Received 4.8 stars from 6,000+ reviews!