Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick

$8.50 $32.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/05/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Back again for the lowest price (usually $10)! Macy's is offering this Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick for only $8.50 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more!

Product details:
  • Color: 04Red
  • Time-released Moisture Complex
  • Super creamy and glides
  • 6-hour wear available
  • Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews

Compare to $32.00 at Estée Lauder.

Comments (10)

nadeekac88
nadeekac88 (L2)
Mar 21, 2020
price drop
Reply
nadeekac88
nadeekac88 (L2)
Feb 24, 2020
good offer
Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Feb 07, 2020
Dope
Reply
BJ4140300bot5
BJ4140300bot5 (L1)
Jan 22, 2020
back again wow just wow America is the place to be for deals.
Reply
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Jan 21, 2020
back again!
Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Feb 07, 2019
back in stock!
Reply
kumar0303
kumar0303 (L3)
Jan 25, 2019
Out of stock!
Reply
daisyche
daisyche (L1)
Nov 04, 2018
the color looks good
Reply
silence19920526
silence19920526 (L1)
Nov 04, 2018
I will buy it for my best friend.
Reply
welltoplin
welltoplin (L1)
Sep 17, 2018
i want this
Reply
