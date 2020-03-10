Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-place Makeup

$19.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/27/20
Saks Off Fifth is offering Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-place Makeup for only $19.99, regularly $43.00. Shipping is free on orders $99+w/code SHIP99 at checkout.

How To Use It :
  • Using fingertips, sponge or foundation brush, smooth the liquid foundation over skin.
  • Start at center of face and blending outward.
  • Add a little more to build it as a full coverage foundation.

Related to this item:

Comments (1)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Mar 10, 2020
Wow . Cool deal
