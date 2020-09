Right now, Adidas is offering this 3-Pack Face Mask Cover in multiple options for just $16.00 with free shipping for Creators Club members [free to join].



Note: $2 from every pack sold will go to Save the Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund



Features:

Comfortable, washable and reusable



Made with Primegreen use a minimum of 40% recycled content



Easily wash and dry for daily use



The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears