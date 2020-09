Head over to Walmart and get this Finishing Touch Flawless Brows, Painless Precision Hair Remover for just $9.00, originally $24.88. Free store pickup or free shipping over $35.



Features:

Instantly and painlessly removed unwanted facial hair around the eyebrows without having to wax, tweeze or laser



Built-in light so you don't miss a hair, even the finest hairs and peach fuzz



Sleek, compact and discreet facial hair remover for women



Battery operated, suited for on-the-go use and travel



1 AAA battery included with the Flawless eyebrow hair remover tool