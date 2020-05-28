Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Non-Medical Grade Face Masks (Mult. Styles)

$5.00
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Forever 21 is offering these Non-Medical Grade Face Masks (Mult Styles) for only $5 with free shipping on $50+ orders.

Note: Masks also available in kids sizes. For each mask purchased, a donation will be made to the Family Promise organization.

Plus, check out this list of Major Retailers Selling Reusable Face Masks.

Comments (3)

chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 28, 2020
Good deal👌
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 29, 2020
Thank you:)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 28, 2020
Back again
