Michaels

DIY Face Mask & Shield
Apr 12, 2020
Help combat the shortage of PPE by using your DIY skills! Michaels is step by step instructions on how to create your own face mask and shield to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Best of all? Score 20% off your entire regular-price purchase by using code 20MAKE4120 at checkout!

Also shop their Bandanas & Pre-Cut Fabric from $1.27!

Create your Face Mask now!

Create your Face Shield now!

Free Personal Care face mask DIY Face Shield instructions Coronavirus Covid-19
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 25, 2020
Bump
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 25, 2020
Still available
Luckyconniebaby
Luckyconniebaby (L1)
Apr 14, 2020
Nice share.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 04, 2020
nice :)
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 04, 2020
Thanks friend
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 04, 2020
You're welcome:)
