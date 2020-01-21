This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Free Wallflowers Fragrance w/ Wallflowers Plug
Free W/P
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 01/21/20
About this Deal
|Bath & Body Works is offering a Wallflowers Fragrance Refill for free when you purchase a Wallflowers Plug! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.
Also, score 20% off your entire purchase when you use code FRESHSTART at checkout!
Other Notable Sales & Offers:
Related to this item:home decor home gifts Home Improvement Home Fragrance Bath & Body Works Free W/P saving tips
What's the matter?