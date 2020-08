Office Depot is offering this Germ-X Hand Sanitizer (2-Oz) for only $1.00 with free shipping on orders of $60 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Kills 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria



Moisturizing with Vitamin E



Convenient pump for easy dispensing



Scented fragrances for fresh smelling hands



Received 4+ stars from over 140 reviews