Sears

Sears

12-Oz Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer
FREE SHIPPING
$14.78 $17.74
Mar 16, 2020
Expires : 03/16/20
2  Comments
About this Deal

Sears is offering Instant Hand Sanitizer, 12-oz. Pump Bottle for only $14.78, regularly $17.74. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Global Product Type: Hand Sanitizers-Pump Bottle, Liquid
  • Hand Sanitizers Type : Liquid
  • Color(s): Clear
  • Capacity (Volume): 12 oz
  • Packing Type: Pump Dispenser Bottle
  • Scent : Unscented
  • Pre-Consumer Recycled Content Percent : 0%
  • Post-Consumer Recycled Content Percent : 0%
  • Total Recycled Content Percent: 0%

office supplies Sears Personal Care Hand Sanitizer Health & Personal Care Hand Sanitizers personal Coronavirus
2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Orts22
Orts22 (L1)
Mar 17, 2020
That’s hi way robbery
veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
Mar 16, 2020
you can add to your cart but during checkout I received a notification that the item is sold out. tried multiple times.
