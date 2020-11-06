Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
75-Ct GUM Crayola Twistables Flossers

$2.43 $6.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/20/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 75-Ct GUM Crayola Twistables Flossers for only $2.43 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Note: you may cancel your subscription anytime.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Comes with a special twisted dental floss
  • Makes daily flossing fun
  • Designed for kids’ hands to easily grip
  • For ages 3+
  • Received 4+ stars from over 125 reviews

Comments

