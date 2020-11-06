Amazon is offering this 75-Ct GUM Crayola Twistables Flossers for only $2.43 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Note: you may cancel your subscription anytime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Comes with a special twisted dental floss



Makes daily flossing fun



Designed for kids’ hands to easily grip



For ages 3+



Received 4+ stars from over 125 reviews