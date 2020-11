Walmart has this 1.65-Oz Hello Bello Apple Blossom Hand Sanitizer Spray in Apple Blossom for only $1.84 in stores.



Note: This item is available for in-store purchase only.



Product Details:

Helps kill germs



Over 60% alcohol



Safe & effective for kids and adults (when used as directed)



Freshens little fingers



Perfect size for on-the-go



No sticky residue



Vegan and cruelty-free