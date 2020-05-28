Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
35-Ct Fresh Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner (In-Store)

$2.08
Going fast! Lowe's has this 35-Ct Fresh Disinfectant All-Purpose Cleaner for only $2.08 in stores.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

Product Details:
Cleans multiple surfaces in a breeze
Formulated to kill a variety of germs and viruses
Kills 99.9 percent of bacteria in 15 seconds
Bleach free
Kills cold and flu virus
Kills flu virus and h1n1 virus
Kills streptococcus pyogenes
Kills salmonella
Kills hepatitis b and hepatitis c

Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Lowes Disinfecting Wipes Cleaning Wipes Household Cleaning Coronavirus Covid-19
Comments (1)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 28, 2020
Hurry! Limited stock available
Reply
