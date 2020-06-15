Right now head on over to Target to score the June Beauty Box: Includes Full-Size Product for only $7.00 with free shipping!



Plus, if you're a Red Card Holder you can save an additional 5% off, making the total price only $6.65 shipped!



The June Beauty Box includes the following items:

LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops



Honestly pHresh Prebiotic Deodorant Sea Mineral



Tenoverten Rose Polish Remover Wipe



Yuni Travel Shower Sheet Body Wipe



Tanologist Drops Sunless Tanning Treatment



Rae DeStress Capsules (5 Day Supply)



WaterlDry conditioner