Walmart Coupons

Walmart

(5 Pcs) KN95 Face Shield Air Purifying Masks + FS
FREE SHIPPING
$19.11
Mar 22, 2020
Expires : 03/26/20
21  Likes 3  Comments
About this Deal

For a limited time, Walmart is offering (5 Pcs) KN95 Face Shield Air Purifying Masks on sale for $19.11. Shipping is free on this item!

Features:
  • Disposable KN95 masks, breathable, anti dust, sanitary and convenient for using
  • 95% filtration, a 360-degree three dimensional breathing space, provide anti-bacterial and anti-dust protection for you
  • Made of high quality material, safe, soft and comfortable, reduce skin irritation
  • High elastic rubber band, absorb sweat and not tight
  • Folding thin section, lightweight and easy to use

Free Shipping Walmart health Personal Care face mask mask KN95 Mouth Mask
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Mar 27, 2020
Out of stock
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 27, 2020
Thank you
divinewitness
divinewitness (L1)
Mar 23, 2020
I frown on some of the items you've been posting as of late. Price gouging is considered a crime. I realize you have to make a living but making $ off items hiked up in price during crisis is not ethically right
Walmart
Walmart
The "Big Save" Event Coming October 11
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack 3.5' Pre-Lit Artificial Porch Tree
$18.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate Hand Soap (56-Oz)
$7.68
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Fall Outdoor Essentials Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
October Savings Spotlight
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Huffy Disney Princess 16" Pink (YMMV)
$21.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing
$26.99 $53.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Price Drop! LuxuryGoods Leather Futon (4 Colors)
$159.00 $359.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
HListed-3-Light-Crystal-Chandelier-Ceiling-Fixture-Pendant
$37.99 $149.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
4-Piece Walnew Outdoor Furniture Set
$149.99 $249.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
