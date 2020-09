Kohl's is offering this LC Lauren Conrad You Got This Travel Case for only $8.82 with free shipping when Kohl's cardholders use codes CHARGE30 (extra 30% off) and MARMVCFREE (free shipping) at checkout!



Non cardholders can use code CLOVER and get it $10.71 with free shipping on $75+.



Details:

Travel in style with this fashionable case

Also good for cosmetic or personal pouch

3" x 5" x 9"

Polyurethane