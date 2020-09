Amazon is offering this 2-Pack Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Lotion (16-Oz) for only $9.44 when you add 2 to your cart (buy 1, get 1 50% off discount auuplies automatically) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



2 x 16-fluid ounce pump bottles



Clinically proven to moisturize for 24 hours



The non-greasy lotion absorbs quickly to leave skin feeling clean and comfortable



Received 4+ stars from over 975 reviews!