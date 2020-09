Staples is offering Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Lemon and Lime Blossom (80/Box, 3/Pack) for only $25.49, regularly $25.49. Shipping is free.



Product Details :

Lemon and lime blossom-scented disinfecting wipes kill germs and deodorize in one swipe



Comes with 80 wipes per box



Sold in a pack of three



Strep, staph, E. coli, MRSA, Salmonella, human coronavirus, respiratory syncytial

virus, influenza A virus, and herpes simplex virus type 1



Kills of 99.9% of viruses and bacteria



Antibacterial wipes with a clear drying formula work great in kitchens and bathrooms



Canister makes it easy to pull out a single wipe