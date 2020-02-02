Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
4-Piece MAC Lucky Stars Lipstick Set (2 Shades)
$22.12 $44.00
Feb 02, 2020
Expires : 03/01/20
4  Likes 1  Comments
23
About this Deal

Macy's is offering 4-Piece MAC Lucky Stars Lipstick Set (2 Shades) for only $22.12, regularly $44.00. Free shipping on orders over $25+

Product Details :
  • 4 Piece set includes
  • Three mini lipsticks
  • Pouch
  • Shades include
  • Neutral
  • A star in you name
  • Once upon the stars

Women makeup gifts beauty Cosmetics lipstick MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Set
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Feb 02, 2020
back again!
Likes Reply
