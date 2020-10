Ulta Beauty is offering this 13-Piece MAC 'Taste Of Stardom' Mini Lipstick Set for just $55.87 with free shipping!



Alternatively, get it at Belk for the same price.



Includes:

Lipstick Frost in CB 96 (bright pinky-orange w/ pearl)

Lipstick Lustre in See Sheer (grapefruit pink)

Lipstick Retro Matte in All Fired Up (bright fuchsia matte)

Lipstick Matte in Candy Yum Yum (neon pink)

Lipstick Matte in Nouvelle Vogue (neutral pink)

Lipstick Matte in Kinda Sexy (neutral pinky-rose)

Lipstick Metallic in Official Star (pink champagne)

Lipstik Matte in Chili (brownish orange-red)

Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo (very matte vivid blue-red)

Lipstick Frost in Extra Stars Please (frosty dirty mauve)

Lipstick Dazzle in Lost In The Stars (sparkly reddish-purple w/ pink reflects)

Lipstick Matte in Diva (intense reddish-burgundy)

Color-Matched Glittery Packaging