JCPenney is offering Matrix Hair Care (Mult. Options) starting from just $9.72 when you use code SHOP76 at checkout. Shipping is free on $49+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Replenishes the hair with oils and nutrients



Exquisite shine and weightless nourishment



Blend of moringa, macadamia, coconut and almond oil

Compare to $30 at Walmart and $27 at Amazon.