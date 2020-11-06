Amazon is offering this Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Acne Moisturizer (4-Oz) for only $3.52 when you 'clip' $3 coupon on the product page, plus shipping is free on orders over $25 or for Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Has a light pink grapefruit scent



It is formulated with salicylic acid acne treatment to clear breakouts



Has a lightweight texture



Received 4+ stars from over 1,305 reviews!