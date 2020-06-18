Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

$14.79 $16.39
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Amazon has this Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo for only $8.08 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Product Details:
Amazon's Choice
Helps control scalp itching and flaking caused by chronic scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and even common dandruff
Contains coal tar extract, which scientific tests have proved continues to work for hours after the shampoo is rinsed off
Helps maintain a healthy scalp and leaves hair clean and manageable
Received 4+ stars from over 3,160 reviews!

Comments (1)

secrettofitness
secrettofitness (L1)
Jun 18, 2020
Price update !
Reply
