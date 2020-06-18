Amazon has this Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo for only $8.08 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice

Helps control scalp itching and flaking caused by chronic scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and even common dandruff

Contains coal tar extract, which scientific tests have proved continues to work for hours after the shampoo is rinsed off

Helps maintain a healthy scalp and leaves hair clean and manageable

Received 4+ stars from over 3,160 reviews!