3-Pack Face Masks (Just $4.99 Each!)

$15.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/07/20
About this Deal

Banana Republic Factory is offering new 3-Pack Face Masks for just $15.00 ($4.99 each)! Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Product Details :
  • Our masks are made with soft, lightweight cotton so you’re covered — comfortably. Pack includes 3 reusable, personal-use, non-medical grade cloth face masks.
  • Made of triple-layer cotton.
  • Over-the-ear straps that are seamless and stretchy.
  • Adjustable wire at the nose for a comfortable, secure fit.

Comments (5)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jul 08, 2020
bump
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jul 01, 2020
Good
Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Jun 24, 2020
Good deal!
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jun 24, 2020
:D
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 22, 2020
nice deal
Reply
