Old Navy is offering 10-Pack Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for only $25.00 + get a 10% off discount on other items W/code EXTRA10. Free shipping for cardholders W/Code SIGNATURE or free shipping on $50 orders! More colors added often.



Face Mask Details:

Pack includes 10 reusable, personal-use, non-medical-grade cloth face masks



Personal-use, non-medical-grade cloth face masks



Designed per CDC recommendations



3-ply, woven, 100% cotton poplin



Soft & breathable



Elastic over-the-ear straps



Note:10% off discount only valid with purchase of any masks and can be applied to others items only, not applied to face masks.