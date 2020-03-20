Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
NIVEA Cocoa Butter Body Cream (15.5-Oz)
$5.21 $9.99
Aug 29, 2020
About this Deal

For a limited time, Amazon has this NIVEA Cocoa Butter Body Cream (15.5-Oz) for only $5.21 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping.

Note: unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products. You may cancel your subscription at any time.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • A rich creamy formula for dry skin
  • Infused with our Deep Moisture Serum, Cocoa Butter, and Vitamin E
  • Provides 48 hour deep nourishing moisture
  • Leaves skin intensively hydrated, and radiant after just 1 application
  • Received 4+ stars out of 12655+ reviews

Compare to $4.94 at Target.

Beauty products beauty Personal Care Nivea Skin Care moisturizer health & beauty Body Cream
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
khosruashvili
khosruashvili (L1)
Mar 20, 2020
It's a lie .The price is high
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 20, 2020
The price listed above is still valid if you follow the steps. Clip the $1.36 off coupon, and checkout via Subscribe & Save.
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 19, 2020
Price drop
JaeHulett
JaeHulett (L2)
Apr 20, 2018
Good deals! My sister love NIVEA, bought 2.
