Amazon is offering this Nivea Intense Healing Body Lotion (16.9-Oz) for only $4.14 when you 'clip' the 60¢ off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Enriched with Deep Moisture Serum and Provitamin B5



Non-greasy formula moisturizes for up to 72 hours



Received 4+ stars from over 3,700 reviews