This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
3-Pack NIVEA Men Deep Active Clean Body Wash
$7.13
$17.97
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/15/20
About this Deal
|Amazon is offering this 3-Pack NIVEA Men Deep Active Clean Body Wash for only $7.13 (it's $2.38 each) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.
Details:
Amazon's Choice
Draws out Dirt, Oil, and sweat like a magnet
Deeply cleanses skin without drying
Fresh scent lasts at least 8 hours
Specially developed for men
Formulated with natural charcoal
Received 4+ stars from over 3,210 reviews!
Related to this item:amazon men body wash Personal Care Nivea Skin Care Body Care Body Wash & Cleansers
What's the matter?