Amazon is offering this 3-Pack NIVEA Men Deep Active Clean Body Wash for only $7.13 (it's $2.38 each) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Details:

Amazon's Choice

Draws out Dirt, Oil, and sweat like a magnet

Deeply cleanses skin without drying

Fresh scent lasts at least 8 hours

Specially developed for men

Formulated with natural charcoal

Received 4+ stars from over 3,210 reviews!