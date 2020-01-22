Back to the lowest price (was $15)! Amazon is offering this Nivea 5-Piece Luxury Collection Gift Set for only $12.07 when you 'clip' the 50% off coupon. Get free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Set Includes:

Essentially Enriched Body Lotion



In-Shower Nourishing Body Lotion



The original Nivea Creme



Foaming Silk Mousse Creme Moisture Body Wash



Moisture Lip Creme

Details:

Amazon's Choice



Specially formulated for very dry to rough skin



Gives your skin the intensive moisture it needs



Provitamin B5 enriched formula that leaves skin feeling soft and silky smooth



Received 4+ stars from over 760 reviews!