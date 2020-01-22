Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nivea 5-Piece Luxury Collection Gift Set

$12.07 $24.14
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/22/20
About this Deal

Back to the lowest price (was $15)! Amazon is offering this Nivea 5-Piece Luxury Collection Gift Set for only $12.07 when you 'clip' the 50% off coupon. Get free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Set Includes:
  • Essentially Enriched Body Lotion
  • In-Shower Nourishing Body Lotion
  • The original Nivea Creme
  • Foaming Silk Mousse Creme Moisture Body Wash
  • Moisture Lip Creme

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Specially formulated for very dry to rough skin
  • Gives your skin the intensive moisture it needs
  • Provitamin B5 enriched formula that leaves skin feeling soft and silky smooth
  • Received 4+ stars from over 760 reviews!

Comments (6)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 22, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 02, 2019
Price drop now $10
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 07, 2019
Now $12.47
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 27, 2019
Updated Now It's $15.00
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Dec 22, 2018
Price drop $12.50
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 17, 2018
Price Drop
Reply
