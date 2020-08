Groupon is offering Non-Medical Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks (10 Pack) for only $11.99. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

Non-Medical Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks (Multi-Packs Available)



Breathable fabric



Disposable



Easy to wear



3-ply non-woven material



Dimensions: 2” x 13” x 10”



Weight: 3oz.