3-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks
$16.99 $29.97
Apr 19, 2020
Expires : 04/22/20
20  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

For a limited time, Zulily is offering 3-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks for just $16.99 ($5.66 each). Shipping fees vary.

Available Styles:

🏷 Deal Tags

Women men face mask mask health & beauty Zulily Covid-19 Corona virus
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Struggling
Struggling (L1)
Apr 22, 2020
great!
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Good deal 👍😁
Likes Reply
Shahid87s30
Shahid87s30 (L1)
Apr 20, 2020
It is a good deal but hate the fact that I must provide my email in order to just see the deal which is ridiculous
Likes Reply
catlvr14
catlvr14 (L1)
Apr 20, 2020
I agree. I didn't.
Likes Reply
